Diamond Select Reveals New Power Rangers and Green Hornet Statues

At this rate, it is pretty common knowledge that Diamond Select Toys reveals new statues each month for Star Wars and Marvel Comics. However, it is that other various statues that really shine, and this month, we have two new ones. Power Rangers and Green Hornet fans are in for a sweet surprise as they are both getting new Gallery Diorama PVC collectible pieces. Up first is Kato from Green Hornet, who is standing on his own and featuring official likeness of actor Bruce Lee. Kato stands 10" tall, and shows off the hero from the classic television series in great detail ad Diamond brings the scene alive. The Power Rangers statue, on the other hand, shows the return of Tommy Oliver as the Green Ranger from the Boom! Studios comic. The power of the dragon is unleashed here with a beautifully sculpted suit, power dragon, and he is in a kick-ass pose. Both of these are priced at $59.99 and are up for pre-order right here as well as at your Local Comic Book Store.

"Time to go Green! The first-ever Power Rangers Gallery Diorama is a sculpture of none other than Matthew Cook, the new Green Ranger! Based on his appearance in the Boom! comic book series, Matthew wears his updated Green Ranger outfit and wields his Dragon Dagger as he leaps out of a swirl of green dragon energy. Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this diorama is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Salvador Gomes! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $59.99."

"Criminals beware! Kato is here to stop your evil deeds, and no threat will stop him! With one foot atop a smoking create and a Green Hornet dart in hand, Kato stands over a knife stuck in the crate, holding a note that says "Green Hornet! Let this be a warning to you!" Featuring the official likeness of actor Bruce Lee as well as detailed sculpting and paint work, this 10-inch sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $59.99."