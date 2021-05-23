Venom and G.I. Joe Storm Shadow Receive New Busts From Diamond

It is that time the month where Diamond Select Toys reveals their new statue solicitations, showing fans what is right around the corner. We have already seen some great PVC statues, and now we are moving onto busts. New pricey Venom and G.I. Joe busts have been revealed, and starting us off first are Storm Shadow from G.I. Joe. The G.I. Joe craze is back as fans are preparing for the new Snake Eyes film to his theaters this summer. Storm Shadow will debut in the movie, and while this bust is not from the film, it captures a realistic version of the ninja assassin. Limited to 1,000 pieces, this 1/2 scale statue shows off the Cobra Ninja in his white outfit with attached swords, arrows, and throwing stars. He is set to strike once again in September 2021, he is priced at $2000, and pre-orders are located here.

Up next, Marvel fans can continue to expand their collection as the King in Black himself, Venom, has arrived. This 7" tall bust shows off this deadly symbiote with his elongated tongue and evil grin in a powerful pose. Venom is limited to only 1,000 pieces, making this a hot collectible for any fan of this widely popular anti-hero. The Venom bust is priced at $120, he is set to also release in September, and pre-orders are live and located here. All keep in mind both of these statues can be reserved at your local comic shop, so take advantage if possible to help out local businesses.

"MARVEL COMIC VENOM BUST – He wants to eat your brains! Rising from a swirling mass of alien symbiote, his tongue extended, Venom gets his own portrait sculpture in this 1/6 scale approximately 7-inch resin bust. Based on his Marvel Comics appearance, this limited-edition bust comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Only 1,000 pieces will be made! Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk."

"GI JOE LEGENDS IN 3D STORM SHADOW 1/2 SCALE BUST – Because honor demanded it! It's the first-ever G.I. Joe Legends in 3D bust, and it's of Cobra's resident ninja, Storm Shadow! This half-scale bust captures the sword-wielding villain in his trademark white outfit, complete with swords, arrows, throwing stars, and more, and sits atop a sword-hilt pedestal. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Salvador Gomes!"