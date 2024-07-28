Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, tmnt

Diamond Unveils New TMNT Legends in 3D Bust with Dark Leonardo

Some brand new statues are on the way from Diamond Select Toys including a new bust of Dark Leonardo from TMNT

Article Summary A new bust of Dark Leonardo from TMNT's City Fall storyline is released by Diamond Select Toys.

The 10" tall bust is limited to 1000 pieces and features Leonardo in his Foot Clan gear with a black mask.

Dark Leonardo's transformation in IDW TMNT involves Shredder's plot and Kitsune's brainwashing.

The collectible is priced at $200 and pre-orders are now live for a Q2 2025 release.

IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series is a series that rarely gets collectibles even though its been a main TMNT source for years. The Loyal Subjects have been slowly bringing heroes and villains from this comic run to life, and now so is Gentle Giant Ltd. They are giving new life to a dark version of the turtles, and Dark Leonardo is back with a new Legends in 3D Bust. In the IDW TMNT series, there was the "City Fall" storyline, which featured a dramatic transformation for Leonardo, the leader of the Turtles. The story arc begins with the Shredder and the Foot Clan who have orchestrated a power play in New York City. After this play, Leonardo is captured and subjected him to brainwashing by the witch Kitsune. This leads him to a darker path as his memories are manipulated, turning him into Dark Leonardo, the new ruthless and loyal lieutenant of the Foot Clan. Leo will have to overcome this bewitching nature to come back to his family, but for now, collectors get to bring him home. Limited to only 1000 pieces, Dark Leo stands 10" tall and shows off a bust with his Foot Clan gear with a black mask. This is a unique collector for TMNT fans, and it is priced at $200; it is set for a Q2 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live

TMNT Dark Leonardo Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Leonardo is a legend among mutant turtles who live in the sewers, and now he's a Legend in 3-D! Based on his "dark" look in the recent "City Fall" storyline in the IDW comics, this 10-inch, ½ scale bust of Leonardo wears a black mask and has a katana on his back, atop a pedestal featuring detailed brickwork and the mask of the villain Kitsune. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!