Director Krennic is Back with New Star Wars Release for Andor Season 2

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

Article Summary Director Krennic returns in Star Wars: Andor Season 2, portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn.

Hasbro releases a new Director Krennic figure with Imperial Uniform and accessories.

Fans can pre-order the 6-inch Black Series Krennic figure from Hasbro Pulse for $24.99.

The collectible emphasizes detail, allowing fans to recreate iconic Star Wars scenes.

Hasbro has unveiled a new assortment of Star Wars: The Black Series figures are on their way. Some of which are getting fans ready for the next galactic adventure on Disney+ with Andor. Director Orson Krennic, introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is back as he will be returning for Andor Season 2. Portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn, he is the Director of Advanced Weapons Research for the Galactic Empire. Krennic is ambitious and ruthless and is obsessed with completing the Death Star project to secure his place in the Imperial hierarchy.

Krennic will go to great lengths to prove himself, even if that means taking back to Darth Vader, which might not be a good idea. It will be interesting to see what Director Krennic brings to Andor in Season 2 as we fill in those missing years before the events of Rogue One. This figure brings back that figure with new packaging, a blaster, and a plastic robe, capturing his sleek Imperial Uniform. Pre-orders are set to go live on March 5 with online retailers like Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a Summer 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Director Krennic (Andor Season 2)

"A cruel but brilliant man, Orson Krennic is the director of Advanced Weapons Research for the Imperial military. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Director Orson Krennic from ANDOR. Fans can display this 6-inch figure – with series-inspired deco and design — in their collections. Comes with a blaster accessory."

"With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

