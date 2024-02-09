Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Discover Your House with LEGO's Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat Set

Get sorted into your very own Hogwarts House with LEGO as they debut their latest Harry Potter set featuring the Sorting Hat

Get ready to escape to the magical Wizarding World of Harry Potter as LEGO debuts its latest creation. Hogwarts awaits your arrival as wizards and witches can build one of the magical artifacts from this mystical world with the infamous Sorting Hat. Coming in at 561 pieces, this set casts a spell onto your collection, and yes, the Sorting Hat actually speaks. LEGO has equipped this construction set with the first-ever LEGO Harry Potter sound brick that can activate 1 of 31 randomized sounds. From magical catchphrases to being sorted into your own Hogwarts House, this is one Harry Potter collectibles fans won't want to miss.

All witches or wizards have to do is tip the top of the hat or even place it on their head to hear him enchant you with his wisdom. To make things even better, the Talking Sorting Hat will also come with a themed, buildable display stand that shows off the four houses with Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw crests. LEGO even included a Harry Potter minifigure with his own Sorting Hat, which will fully complete the display. Discover the magic of this set in March 2024 for $99.99, pre-orders are not live, but the set can be seen right on the LEGO Shop.

LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat

"Immerse yourself in a spellbinding build with this Hogwarts™ Talking Sorting Hat™ (76429), the first-ever LEGO® Harry Potter™ set with a sound brick to bring this display model to life. Tip the top of the hat or place it on your head to activate the voice of the Sorting Hat and find out which Hogwarts house it selects for you. Listen out for the Sorting Hat Song every now and then, too."

"Place the hat on the stand, which features Gryffindor™, Slytherin™, Hufflepuff™ and Ravenclaw™ crest decorations. This unique LEGO set also includes a Harry Potter character minifigure wearing a Sorting Hat to complete a special display. This buildable, adventure movie-themed set makes a magical treat for yourself, a present for moms or dads who are into the Wizarding World and the best gift for other adult Harry Potter movie-lovers."

