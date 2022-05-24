Disney and Pixar's Up Receives New Minis from Beast Kingdom

The hit Disney and Pixar animated film Up returns to Beast Kingdom with a new set of collectibles. Releasing as part of their Mini Egg Attack, six characters are on the way starring with the main heroes of our adventure Carl, Russel, Kevin, and Dug. Kevin will include some adorable little babies, which are honestly an adorable addition. The other two Up MEA figures are Carl and Ellie from their first meeting and will easily be a delightful addition to your home or office. Each mini figure stands roughly 3" tall and is just loaded with detail to put a smile on any Disney fan's face. The Kevin with babies and the young Carl and Ellie figures are easily my favorite of the set. The whole set of six figures is available for purchase right here for $89.99. They are expected to release in May 2023 and be sure to check out all of the other incredible Up collectibles coming soon from Beast Kingdom.

"Disney and Pixar's classic animated movie UP is considered one of their most heartwarming releases! Following the story of Grandpa Carl as he decides to keep his memories of his long lost wife Ellie alive and fulfil a promise he made to her by taking his entire house on a trip to South America using balloons. Accompanying him are Russell the full of life young boy and his trusted dog! Adventures and more await the trio as they embark on a skyward journey across land and sea!"

"Beast Kingdom's classic 3-inch Mini Egg Attack (MEA) series launches the fun collection of characters from UP! A total of six characters, including Carl, Russell, Dug the speaking Dog, Kevin the bird as well as Carl and Ellie when they were children all make an appearance! Each MEA is a detailed depiction of the famous characters, bringing to life their most famous color schemes and poses! Follow Carl and gang as they embark on an adventure of a lifetime by collecting them all!"