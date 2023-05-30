Disney Brings Star Wars: Rebels Ezra Bridger's Lightsaber to Life A new Legacy Lightsaber has dropped from the world of Star Wars: Rebels comes to life as Ezra’s signature weapons arrives from Disney

A new Legacy Lightsaber has been revealed by Disney, and this one comes to life from the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. Fans of this beloved series are looking forward to most of these characters returning in the Disney+ Ahsoka series. It looks like Disney is preparing fans for the long-awaited return of Ezra Bridger after his final encounter with Grand Admiral Thrawn. To help celebrate, Ezra's second lightsaber model is coming to life like never before. Star Wars fans have not seen this lightsaber officially made before, so this is a real treat for Rebels fans. The green lightsaber will feature lights and sounds when a blade (sold separately) is attached. Disney has packaged this beauty in its own case with a lined display, a Jedi symbol, and a hinged lid. This will be a must-own lightsaber for any Star Wars: Rebels fans, and it is priced at $169.99. Pre-orders are live right now and here with the Legacy Hilt set to arrive in July 2023, so get yours online while you can.

Star Wars: Rebels Replica Lightsaber Arrives from Disney

"Ezra Bridger (Second Lightsaber) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. This Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Jedi Padawan, Ezra Bridger, and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates green when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with Jedi symbol on the front."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt and case

Hilt case features hinged lid and lined interior

Jedi symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate green an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

