Disney Brings New Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber Online with Yoda A new Galaxy’s Edge import is inbound as Disney has revealed a brand new legacy lightsaber has arrived online with Jedi Master Yoda

Disney Parks are no cheap vacation anymore in this day and age; it is easily not meant for the average person. However, Disney has slightly helped collectors in some aspects as they have slowly been importing and dropping some Park Exclusive merchandise online through a shopDisney. Plenty of these releases include legendary collectibles from Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. Some of these are the impressive Legacy Lightsaber collection, and it looks like a new one has just dropped online with legendary Jedi Master Yoda. This legacy lightsaber hilt set features a faithfully recreated hilt, stand, and lightsaber blade all put together in one case.

The Star Wars lightsaber will feature iconic noises, illuminate green, and can be displayed with or without the blade. Everything is beautifully thrown together in one special case, which features a hinged lid, a lined interior, and a Jedi symbol on the front. It is nice to see these legacy lightsabers make it online, and these cases are definitely something special that Star Wars fans will not want to miss. The shopDisney Yoda Legacy Lightsaber can be purchased right now and here for $249.99. Be sure to also check out some of the other Galaxy's Edge imports, like the Jedi Holocron seen right here.

Bring Home the Lightsaber of Jedi Master Yoda

"Ready you will be to battle the Dark side as the legendary Jedi Master Yoda when equipped with this Lightsaber hilt set. The set includes a detailed recreation of the Grand Master's hilt with stand, plus Lightsaber blade. The distinctive design illuminates the blade green, features sound effects and comes in a lined display case with the Jedi symbol on the front."

Magic in the details