Darkwing Duck Gets Dangerous With Beast Kingdom's Newest Release

Things are about to get dangerous as Beast Kingdom unveils their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Coming out of the beloved 90's cartoon Darkwing Duck, the masked hero is back to fight crime once again. Standing 6.5 inches tall, this 1/9 scale figure is packed with amazing detail, swappable parts, and accessories. For interchangeable parts, Darkwing Duck will get three eye arts, mouths, and hands, which will go well with his grappling gun. From the fabric outfit to the highly detailed figure, this is one Darkwing Duck collectible that fans will not want to miss out on, and while pre-orders are not live but will be able to be found here when they are. Darkwing Duck does not get a lot of collectibles, but Beast Kingdom is giving fans a truly incredible one with this design.

"Darkwing Duck Dynamic 8ction Heroes (DAH) Action Figure – Let's get dangerous! Disney's Darkwing Duck is back once again in popular culture, with a new animated reboot from Disney. The classic 90's show introduced us to a detective unlike any other. Part crimefighter, part detective, our titular superhero is one stop away from solving a crime near you! Aided by his friends, and a host of gadgets and gizmos, Darkwing Duck was as comedic as he was heroic."

"Beast Kingdom's, 'Entertainment Experience Brand' showcases the very best in DAH (Dynamic 8ction Hero) design. The well rounded, highly articulable duck is ready to leap and bound across buildings in one fell swoop. He comes with a full cloth suit and equipped with his favorite grappling gun. Multiple interchangeable accessories such as face expression, hands and base stand are also included. So make sure to give this cunning detective duck a home and watch him solve a few mysteries of his own!"

DAH-040 Duck Tales Darkwing Duck Accessories：

Three (3) replacement eye masks(normal/angry/large and small eye)

Two (2) replacement mouthpieces (open/close)

Darkwing Duck Hat

Six (6) pairs of replacement hands

Grappling gun

Purple detective suit made of real fabric

Special, branded figure base with bracket