Disney Lorcana: Countdown to Fabled – Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble

Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana as we count down to Fabled with a recap of what Ravensburger has brought to the table

Article Summary Discover Disney Lorcana's first official PvE adventure: Illumineer's Quest—Deep Trouble, starring Ursula.

Team up in a 1–4 player cooperative mode to battle Ursula and protect the realm of Lorcana from her dark magic.

Includes pre-built villain and player decks, exclusive cards, and unique lore connecting to Set 4: Ursula’s Return.

Experience challenging scripted encounters as you face the Sea Witch Queen and her corrupted glimmers.

As anticipation continues for Disney Lorcana Set 9 Fabled, we are diving deep into the history of Ravensburger's hit Trading Card Game. To kick off Set 4 with Ursula's Return, Ravensburger introduced the first Illumineer's Quest with Deep Trouble. This standalone cooperative expansion is the first official PvE (Player vs. Environment) adventure for Lorcana. It offered players a thrilling new way to engage with the game's rich lore and strategic depth. In Deep Trouble, players team up to face off against a powerful villain: Ursula, Sea Witch Queen, who has returned from exile.

The Sea Witch is now wielding the shattered pieces of the Hexwell Crown, a magical artifact filled with immense power. This isn't just a battle; it's a full story experience, as it came with a pre-built Ursula villain deck packed with exclusive cards and effects designed for solo or team play. It also comes with two ready-to-play 60-card player decks and a reward for beating it. As Illumineers, players must protect the Great Illuminary and the realm of Lorcana from Ursula's dark magic, managing waves of corrupted glimmers, rising sea dangers, and twists dictated by her unique villain deck.

The Disney Lorcana: Illumineer's Quest deck runs on a turn-by-turn script using a villain-specific rulebook. Her special deck can not be played in the actual game, and it featured twisted new cards and artwork from the Ursula's Return set. If you're trying to be a Lorcana completionist, then these cards have their own numeral key, so they stand out apart from the main Lorcana card system. This self-contained experience was a perfect way to expand the lore into new ways, and the 1–4 player cooperative play was a treat. In the end, the Illumineers succeed in stopping her, but Ursula is not truly destroyed. Her spirit remains, and it is not down just yet, leading directly into the events of Set 4 with Ursula's Return,

