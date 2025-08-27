Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Countdown to Fabled – Soar High with Shimming Skies

Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana as we countdown to Fabled with a recap of what Ravensburger has brought to the table

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Set 9 arrives as Fabled approaches, bringing renewed excitement for collectors and players.

Shimmering Skies introduces new sky-themed mechanics and magical floating isles to explore above Lorcana.

Beloved franchises join the set, including Snow White, Wreck-It-Ralph, and Brother Bear with unique card designs.

Stunning artwork, 204 cards, new heroes, and fresh gameplay features make Shimmering Skies a must-experience set.

We are continuing our Countdown to Fabled Disney Lorcana coverage as Set 9 arrives this weekend at Local Card Shops and then at retailers at the beginning of September. We are returning to Shimmering Skies, which arrived on the scene in August 2024 and was the fifth dazzling new set in the Disney Lorcana saga. This series lifted players into a world of wonder and magic high above the Great Illuminary with new cards, characters, and more after battling Ursula. This set takes Illumineers on an epic journey through the skies, with new franchises entering the fold and enchanting gameplay mechanics. Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies explored the mysterious floating isles that drift above Lorcana, believed to be remnants of ancient magic from the earliest Illumineers.

The Illumineers discovered new sources of power hidden among the clouds, but they must be wary of dark forces seeking to claim the skies for themselves. New and returning heroes and villains arrived for this new set, including some variants for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with Snow White – Fair-Hearted, Grumpy – Skeptical Knight, Bashful – Adoring Knight and the rest, all featuring medieval designs. While Shimmering Skies did have the Illuminners seek the mysteries above, things did stay pretty grounded with the arrival of Wreck-It-Ralph.

Ravensburger put the pedal to the metal with a massive array of Wreck-It-Ralph cards with plenty of racers from Sugar Rush Speedway. Vanellope Von Schweetz, Rancis Fluggerbutter, Taffyta Muttonfudge, Snowanna Rainbeau, Fix-It Felix, King Kandy, and even Tubro all got appearances. Other highlights were the arrival of Brother Bear, with Kenai, Koda, Rutt, and Tuke all joining in on the fun for Amber decks. With stunning artwork, another 204 cards to collect, and a growing roster of beloved characters, Shimmering Skies elevated the Disney Lorcana experience to new heights. It invites players to explore, battle, and collect in a world where magic truly takes flight, which would lead to setting sail with the Azurite Sea next.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!