Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Booster Pack – Great Mouse Fun

The power of Disney Lorcana Chapter 2 has arrived as Rise of the Floodborn is rushing on with its upcoming retailer launch. This new set will have 204 more cards that Disney fans will be able to get their hands on, with plenty of new movies entering the fun. As we prepare for the wider release, we are opening up a few packs of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn, thanks to our friends over at Ravensburger. Each pack contains 12 cards and contains 1 foil (any rarity), 2 rares or higher rarity, 3 uncommon, and 6 commons. There are three designs for these boosters, this time with the Queen of Hearts, Beast, and Raya. We are opening up a Raya pack this time, and we are very excited to see what mysteries are in the Rise of the Floodborn.

The first common card is one we have not seen before, with Ratigan as a criminal mastermind. Professor Ratigan is the main antagonist in Disney's 1986 animated film The Great Mouse Detective. The Great Mouse Detective has quite a few cards in this new series, and Ratigan is a great start! Things are then followed by a Gumbo Pot, The Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and Chip the Teacup from Beauty and the Beast. All three of these beauties can also be found in the Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks Might and Magic and Technical Tactician. We then get some jungle fun with Baloo and the song Let the Storm Rage On from Frozen.

It appears that a lot of repeat cards are in this Booster Pack compared to the first pack we opened, which Lorcana fans will surely want to check out. The next cards consist of Pinocchio: Talkative Puppet, Nana: Darling Family Pet from Peter Pan along with the song You Can Fly, as well as the return of Honest John. However, we did get one of the new Princess and the Frog cards with Tiana: Celebrating Princess. This card is the front runner for one of the Chapter 2 Starter Decks but is a beautiful card to pull in any pack.

As for the final Holo, it looks like Mrs. Judson: Housekeeper from The Great Mouse Detective, finishes off the pack. Victorian London awaits with some of these cards, and it is a wonder to see new life for such a fun and beloved animated film from the 80s. It is cards like Ratigan and Mrs. Judson that capture the wonder that Ravensburger has for Disney Lorcana. These classic characters are getting new life in a fun new way for old and new Disney fans, and that is a treat in itself. For fans who want to know more about the card game, they can find it right on the Lorcana site and be on the lookout for Rise of the Floodborn releases this weekend!

