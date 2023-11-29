Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Booster Pack – Our First Pack

The Rise of the Floodborn has arrived and we are discovering what cards are in store for Disney Lorcana Chapter 2 with some Booster Packs

The magic of Disney Lorcana is going strong as the newest chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, has arrived. This new set of cards has hit Local Card Shops and sold out pretty fast during launch day on November 17, 2023. However, a new launch is on the way for mass retail stores as the Rise of the Floodborn hits stores like Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, and more this weekend. Since this first wave of cards is pure chaos, one must cherish the moments when they get a pack in hand, especially their first pack. Thanks to Ravensburger and the Disney Lorcana team, we were able to get our hands on a Booster Pack, and there is no better way than to open it right on here. We have acquired a Queen of Hearts Pack and each pack contains 12 cards and contains 1 foil (any rarity), 2 rares or higher rarity, 3 uncommon, and 6 commons.

We kick things off with a magical start with the Enchantress from Beauty and the Beast, getting some magical artwork. We then get one of the Disney Lorcana cards that Bleeding Cool got to reveal exclusively with the Pawpsicle! Alice in Wonderland gets more of a presence in Chapter 2, and Painting the Roses Red is not only a catchy tune but also a magical new card. Merlin arrives in his card form, which can also be found in the Disney Lorcana Might and Magic Starter Deck if fans are hunting for him. The Jungle Book arrives with Baloo and some Bear Necessities fun, and Let the Storm Rage On from Frozen ends out the common cards in this pack.

There are plenty of new Disney movies making their way into Disney Lorcana, and that is what makes this card game so special. Like Pinocchio, who seems to be telling a lie with his new card, that is followed by some new love for Peter Pan with Nana, the Darling Family Pet. Speaking of Peter Pan, the lovely tune You Can Fly gets its own Action Song card, which features some breathtaking artwork. For the two rare cards, we have pulled an Honest John from Pinocchio and Hercules as a Divine Hero featuring a demi-god in a new suit of armor. Both cards are packed with impressive art and can easily change the tide of battle for Amber and Steel decks.

As for the Holo, Happy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is here and is one of the must-have cards in the set. The entire Snow White cards are a beautiful addition to Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn, with connecting artwork and fun support for the ink. Collectors will be able to find all of the Seven Dwarfs and Snow White in the Tactical Technician Starter Deck. Opening up our first pack of Rise of the Floodborn has been a blast and it is magical seeing these characters in a. New delightful format for card and non-card players. Fans will want to check out stores this weekend for the chance to get their hands on this new set of cards, with restocks coming throughout December. Discover the magic of Ravensburger's hit new card game, Disney Lorcana, while you can prepare for the new Chapter or finish your Chapter 1 collection with restocks arriving now.

