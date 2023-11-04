Posted in: Collectibles, Games | Tagged: disney, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Spotlight – Kaitlyn's Pick: Maleficent Monstrous Dragon

In preparation for Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn, we are showcasing all the cards from Chapter One, including Card Spotights

Article Summary Disney Lorcana, a new card game merging Disney magic with strategy, is set to release Chapter Two: The Rise of Floodborn.

The Maleficent Monstrous Dragon card from Chapter One, added the iconic Disney villain to the game.

Disney Lorcana features beautifully illustrated cards, with the Maleficent Dragon card holding a $30 after-market value.

Stay tuned for the Rise of the Floodborn release on December 1 and possible Maleficent reappearances in upcoming Lorcana chapters.

In the enchanting world of Disney, magic reigns supreme, and the characters we've come to love over the years continue to captivate us with their timeless appeal. Enter Disney Lorcana, the brand-new card game from Ravensburger that dropped in August 2023. The TCG brings together the magic of Disney with the excitement of a strategic card game and has flown off the shelves. We are mere weeks away from Disney Lorcana's Chapter Two release with The Rise of Floodborn, and there is no better way to celebrate than with some favorite card spotlights. One of the standout cards in this game, picked right from the Lorcana Four, is Maleficent's "Monstrous Dragon," a card that brings one of Disney's most iconic villains to life in her powerful legendary dragon form.

Maleficent: The Wicked Legacy Continues

Maleficent arrived on screen in Disney's 1959 animated classic Sleeping Beauty. She is often regarded as one of Disney's most formidable and captivating villains, known for her elegant yet menacing presence. She has appeared in the Kingdom Hearts and even not one but two live-action feature films. This sorceress easily has a taste for drama, and her distinctive horned headdress and raven companion, Diablo, make her instantly recognizable. However, after placing a curse on Princess Aurora, it is only the power of true love's kiss and a true hero to awaken Sleeping Beauty. In the final act of the film, Prince Adam must take on Maleficent's full power as a Monstrous Dragon, which only solidifies her status as one of Disney's most memorable villains.

In Disney Lorcana, Maleficent's Monstrous Dragon card allows players to harness the power and mystique of this iconic character. Just like in the movie, this card showcases the monstrous dragon that Maleficent becomes. It's beautifully illustrated, capturing the menacing and awe-inspiring essence of the character. There are several versions of the Sorceress Maleficent throughout Chapter One, but this version towers over them and is highly sought after with a $30 after-market value. Hopefully, the upcoming Lorcana restocks from Ravensburger (read about it here) will bring that down, and I bet this is not the last we will see of Maleficent. Check out the entire Lorcana game right here, and get ready for a wide The Rise of the Flooborn release on December 1.

