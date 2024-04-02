Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Captain Boomerang Joins McFarlane's Collectors Edition Line

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts new DC Comics Collector Edition figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a deluxe Captain Boomerang figure, a notorious DC Comics villain.

The collectible features fabric clothing and multiple accessories, enhancing its playability.

Pre-orders for the detailed 7" figure from the Collector Edition line are now available.

Captain Boomerang joins other recent McFarlane releases, set for a May 2024 drop.

First introduced in The Flash #117 back in 1960, Captain Boomerang has become an iconic member of The Flash's Rogues Gallery. George "Digger" Harkness is known for his expertise in using boomerangs as weapons and features a very distinctive Australian accent. McFarlane Toys has revealed that he is going the DC Comics Collector Edition line with an impressive new deluxe figure that is packed with some interesting features. The DC Comics Collectors Edition release is supposed to take the standard DC Multiverse figures up a notch, and this release surely does.

Captain Boomerang comes with a fabric scarf and a fabric long coat, which are a significant change from sculpted clothing. Both articles of clothing are removable, and Digger also comes with two pairs of extra hands and two boomerangs. Now, this is a deluxe figure, and I hope more figures with fabric elements will start to join the DC Comics line. Pre-orders for Captain Boomerang are already live online, including McFarlane Toys Store for $24.99. Boomerang joins Penguin and Starfire for McFarlane's newest wave, which is set for a May 2024 release.

Captain Boomerang McFarlane Toys Collector Edition #13

"George "Digger" Harkness is a mercenary and killer with an aptitude for boomerangs and other projectiles. Antagonistic and often annoying to those around him, he has fought The Flash and, since his incarceration, has become a member of Task Force X, aka the Suicide Squad."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

CAPTAIN BOOMERANG™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include removable soft goods jacket and scarf, 2 boomerangs, 4 extra hands and display base

Includes collectible art card with an art card display stand

Collect all McFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!