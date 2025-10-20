Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburgers

Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well Introduces New Card Mechanics

The magic of Disney Lorcana is back once again as Ravensburger prepares for the upcoming Q4 2025 series with Whispers in the Well

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well launches Set 10 with 204 new cards and fresh rare Epic and Iconic cards.

New "Whispers" card classification introduces ghostly Disney character glimmers to gameplay.

The all-new Boost mechanic lets players power up Whispers by placing cards beneath them for unique effects.

Look for new characters and franchises like Gargoyles, plus returning Disney favorites in this exciting set.

Disney Lorcana's Fabled kicked off the 2nd year anniversary for the hit Disney Trading Card Game, by capturing highlights of the series. With 9 sets already releases, Ravensburger continues to capture the magic of Disney with Fabled dropping new rarities including the very rare Iconic cards, but only 32 new cards were included. Fabled was a highlight reel of what got the hit card game off the ground and now that fun continues with Set 10: Whispers in the Well. A whole new set of 204 cards are on the way with Ravensburger's keeping the new Epic and Iconic rarities along with the highly sought after Enchanted cards. Whispers in the Well is set to arrive in game stores on November 7, followed by being offered everywhere on November 14.

While many of the new cards have yet to be revealed, Ravensburger's has unveiled some of the new mechanics that will be introduced. Discover the secrets of the Well with this new set that will introduce a new classification of cards called: Whispers. These "ghosts" need a little help to increase their play on the field, which is why the new mechanic called Boost arrives from Disney Lorcana which will trigger new abilities with them or even make them stronger. Discover the power of these whispers with plenty of Disney detective characters along with the arrival of new franchises like Gargoyles. Be sure to pre-order your Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well now and prepare for its arriving this November.

New Mechanics Arrive with Disney Lorcana: Whipsers of the Well

"Introduced in the set is a new classification of cards called Whispers. These glimmers (versions of Disney characters in the realm of Lorcana) are strange specters that are not fully formed. Players can use a new mechanic called Boost to trigger new abilities or make them stronger. To Boost a Whisper, players must place cards from their deck beneath the card. However, the question remains as to where exactly these Whispers are coming from, and it's up to players to solve this mystery! To uncover some of the Whisper cards like Megara – Secret Keeper, Gaston – Frightful Bully, and Simba – King in the Making."

