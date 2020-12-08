LEGO Unveils New Buildable Disney Art Featuring Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse becomes the newest addition to the LEGO Art buildable sets. Coming in at 2,658 pieces, fans will be able to build wall decor portraits with LEGO pieces creating beautiful mosaic pictures for your collection. These LEGO Art sets are nothing new as we have seen Star Wars Sith and Iron Man come out with their own before, but now it is time for Disney's turn. Just like other sets before this one, Disney fans will be able to build one of two different designs, letting them pick between Mickey and Minnie Mouse. If fans want to spend the money, they can buy two sets, which will allow them to create a beautiful connected picture featuring Disney's sweethearts together. This LEGO set will include nine canvas wall plates, a signature Disney tile, a brick building LEGO frame, and additional hanging elements for letting you display the picture how you'd like. Also included is a special soundtrack that will allow fans to learn more about Disney and Mickey Mouse as they build him to life.

The LEGO Art building sets are very interesting, and they create some amazing portraits. If you are looking for a new hobby or another way to relax, these sets are for you, especially if you're a Disney fan. It is always cool how they include multiple designs in these for these sets giving fans some choice in what they want to build. The LEGO art sets are not cheap either, and this Disney Mickey Mouse set is priced at $119.99. It is not expected to release until January 2021, and pre-orders are not live, but fans can find them located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other LEGO Art sets online and in-stores now, like Star Wars, Iron Man, The Beatles, and Marilyn Monroe.

"If you're a fan of classic Disney characters, we have a project just for you! You can build 1 of 2 wall decor portraits with this LEGO® Art ǀ Disney's Mickey Mouse (31202) set and enjoy a creative mosaic project that offers active stress relief as you build. Spend some rejuvenation time assembling a tile picture of either Disney's Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse with this 2,658-piece set. As you build, listen to the included Soundtrack and learn more about the iconic characters. Up for a change? Rebuild it or collect 2 sets and create a united Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse wall decoration.

