Minnie Mouse Receives Adorable Nendoroid Figure From Good Smile

Good Smile Company is opening up the Disney vault and releasing a very iconic character in their popular Nendoroid line. Minnie Mouse is here, and she is wearing her popular and beloved red polka dot dress. Minnie will come with a secondary face plat that will allow fans to showcase her with her eyes closed. For accessories, Good smile Company did not hold back as she will come with a cupcake let for Mickey Mouse and her cat, Figaro. Her animated sculpt is very well done and she comes with the perfect amount of accessories to keep many Disney fans entertained.

With this release of Minnie Mouse, I can only expect us to see Mickey Mouse Nendoroid in the near future. We have received other Disney Nendoroid figures in the past but not simple designs of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, or even Goofy. These classic character figures are very well detailed and will be able to allow collectors to bring home the magic of these amazing and beloved characters. The Disney Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Dress Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $71.99. She is set to release in March 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Get your pre-orders in while you can, as they are set to close on July 14, 2021; check out the official description and images of the lovey Minnie below.

"A Nendoroid of Minnie Mouse in a Polka Dot Dress! Presenting a Nendoroid of Minnie Mouse in a polka dot dress! She comes with both a bright, energetic face plate and a smiling face plate with closed eyes. Additional eye parts looking different directions are included too, allowing you to change her expression to match different situations. She comes with a miniature figure of Figaro, a cupcake and a letter from Mickey as optional parts. Be sure to add her to your collection!"