Doctor Strange LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum – A Friendly Neighborhood

Welcome to the Multiverse of Madness as we enhance the mystics of Halloween by building the Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum set from LEGO

Article Summary Embark on a LEGO journey with Doctor Strange's Sanctum, packed with MCU Easter eggs and iconic Avengers treats.

Recreate epic Infinity War scenes with Iron Man, Ebony Maw, and Black Order showdown in the Sanctum set.

Build secret rooms and portals with Spider-Man's help, bringing the multiverse's adventures to your display.

Meet Sinister Strange with unique minifig features; a must-have for collectors and Marvel Universe fans.

Halloween is upon us, and we continue to build the Sanctum Sanctorum from LEGO's Marvel Cinematic Universe line. We are continuing our build as we finish up the first floor with Doctor Strange, and the fun continues with some MCU Easter Eggs. The buildable fridge features the infamous Ben & Jerry ice creams for two iconic Avengers. In Infinity War, there is some quick banter between Wong, Doctor Strange, and Tony Stark as they discuss ice cream flavors. This includes Avengers-themed flavors like Hulk-A-Hulk-A-Burning Fudge and Stark Raving Hazelnuts (which is quite chalky) and are featured in this fridge. Speaking of Iron Man, he is up next for the LEGO set featuring his Mark 50 suit from Avengers: Infinity War with a helmet that opens. Marvel fans can display him with or without his helmet, along with some repulsor bricks to have him fly around.

Speaking of Infinity War, this set starts to create events from the film, including the arrival of the Black Order. Another LEGO Minifigure has arrived as the Ebony Maw makes his presence known. The Maw is a deadly alien that works under the leadership of the Mad Titan, Thanos, and his Black Order as they search the cosmos for the missing Infinity Stones. The Maw arrives on Earth searching for the Time Stone, only to be confronted by Iron Man, Wong, and Doctor Strange following the escape of Bruce Banner. As the set continues, we put down the Maw to finish up the first floor of the Sanctum Sanctorum with the staircase, doors, and the outer wall, which are all coming together nicely.

This build is split into three different sets of instructions, making it not too complicated for adults and kids if they wish to dabble in the mystic arts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are starting the second floor now as we crack open Book Two, which begins with a friendly neighborhood hero. Spider-Man is swinging on in to give a hand, which captures Spider-Man's design from Infinity War. However, if you have one of the No Way Home sets, you can easily recreate some of Peter Parker's scenes with Doctor Strange as well. Spidey is now here to help us build some of the secret rooms and portals found throughout the house.

As the Sorcerer Supreme and the Master of the Mystic Arts, his duties are not always found in New York City, this means he needs a fast way to get from here to there. Doctor Strange can create portals with a Sling Ring, allowing him and others to instantly travel vast distances. However, within the Sanctum, there are other portals that can lead to some of the other Sanctums, like the one in London and Hong Kong. That was before the event of the first film and they were destroyed. LEGO is seemingly having us build a few of these other portals here, including one for the Dark Dimension, the home of Dormammu. However, our building of the second floor and the Dark Dimension has unleashed yet another LEGO minifigure with Sinister Strange!

This evil version of the Sorcerer made his debut in the Multiverse of Madness story as this alternate reality Strange misused the Darkhold. The Darkhold is a powerful book of dark magic, which would end up corrupting him in the end. This figure has two faces, including one with his three-eyed form, which surely makes him an impressive and wicked figure that is only found in this set. It is nice to see new figures included in these sets on top of those that have been released in other sets; it makes sets like this Sanctum more worthwhile for collectors. Sinister Strange has arrived just in time to help finish up the bookshelves, allowing us to step away once again, so stay tuned as we continue the LEGO Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum set.

