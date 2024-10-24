Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: doctor strange, lego, marvel

Doctor Strange LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum – It Starts with a Doctor

Welcome to the Multiverse of Madness as we enhance the mystics of Halloween by building the Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum set from LEGO

Article Summary Build excitement this Halloween with the LEGO Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum set.

Dive into Marvel's mystical realm with Agatha Harkness's new storyline.

Relive MCU moments from Doctor Strange films with this 2,708-piece set.

Discover the origins of Doctor Strange and Wong in Marvel Comics.

Marvel Studios is going strong with its latest Disney+ release by stepping into the magical side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Agatha All Along. Following the events of WandaVision, Agatha Harkness has been unleashed from her prison at Westview and seeks to gain back her power. This new MCU story dives deeper into the magical side of the world, and it is a welcome addition. With Halloween arriving next week and the ongoing story of Agatha, we wanted to also get magical, and there is no better way to do that than with LEGO. One of the greatest sorcerers in Marvel is the Sorcerer Supreme himself, Doctor Strange. LEGO has delivered one of the greatest MCU collectibles around with their Sanctum Sanctorum set, which we have and plan on building.

As a lifelong LEGO fan, these sets keep getting more intricate and are marked to more than just kids now. The Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum set is a 2,708-piece set that features nine mini-figures and features the events of two MCU films. This consists of Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The Sanctum has played a nice role throughout the MCU and was featured in plenty of other films, and can now be built for your mystical Marvel collection. There are three floors to this bad boy, featuring mystical artifacts, easter eggs, and magic, and it all starts with the Doctor himself.

"Dormammu, I've Come to Bargain." – Doctor Strange

As expected, we are starting from the ground up for this delightful ongoing series as we talk Marvel, Doctor Strange, and LEGO for the rest of October. The start of this set is quite slow, building the street-level detail and the floor of the Sanctum, which soon leads to the arrival of the LEGO minifigure for Wong! Wong and Doctor Strange both arrived in Marvel Comics, back in Strange Tales #110 in 1963 and were created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Strange was a brilliant yet arrogant neurosurgeon, but a car crash destroyed his hands, bringing his career to a halt. However, upon seeking a way to fix his hands, he discovers the Ancient One, leading him onto a path of self-discovery. Wong was one of those monks who worked for the Ancient One in the Himalayas. Together, these two save the realm from mystical threats, with the Sanctum Sanctorum being their base located out of New York City. LEGO has done an incredible job bringing this location to life in great detail, so stay tuned as we continue to build this magical set.

