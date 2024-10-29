Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: doctor strange, lego, marvel

Doctor Strange LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum – The Scarlet Witch

Welcome to the Multiverse of Madness as we enhance the mystics of Halloween by building the Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum set from LEGO

We are continuing to step into the world of magic and wizards with LEGO as we continue to build the Marvel Studios Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum set. The second floor is coming along nicely as we finish up all the details on the inside, like the portal door with three swappable designs. The rest of the second floor is chairs along with some beer, as seen in Thor: Ragnorak, along with the exterior walls and windows. Things then get a little chaotic as Wanda Maximoff has been unleashed, featuring her Multiverse of Madness design. For a bit of LEGO history, the first set to feature Wanda was with the Avengers: Age of Ultron 76031 Hulkbuster Rescue Mission. She would go on to have a few more appearances in LEGO, but this minifigure showcases her suit that captures a more accurate suit compared to her design in Marvel Comics.

In Multiverse of Madness, the Scarlet Witch is actually the big bad, stricken by grief and madness after the loss of Vision in Avengers: Endgame. The arrival of Wanda leads up our next step by building the third floor of the Doctor Strange Sanctum Sanctorum. The third floor was mainly seen in the first MCU 2016 Doctor Storage film, which was filled with artifacts, including the Cloak of Levitation. As we continue to build the relics, we get our next LEGO minifigure with Baron Mondo. In this film, Mordo is not the same one from the first Doctor Strange movie, but instead, he is an alternate version of Mordo from Earth-838. This sorcerer is a member of the Illuminati, a powerful group of heroes to oversee his world.

The magic of the doctor is flowing with this set as we continue to build the trophy room of the Sanctum Sanctorum as more artifacts come to life. Since the Sanctum is guarded by its own magic, as well as Strange and Wong, it is the perfect place to safeguard these artifacts. Many powerful items can be found within the Sanctum, like the Cauldron of the Cosmos, the Staff of the Living Tribunal, the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, the Wand of Watoomb, the Orb of Agamotto, and the Tome of Zhered-Na. LEGO even features some of these items on this floor, as well as hidden throughout the house, which was pretty fun to build and hide. As we continue our build, we must now put in the iconic window of the Sanctum Sanctorum featuring the Seal of the Vishanti. It is secrets and impressive pieces like this that help capture the lore of Doctor Strange quite nicely and mad rebuilding this set true magic. Be sure to return once again to finish off this truly remarkable and must-have MCU replica from LEGO.

