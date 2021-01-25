Doctor Strange is Back With New Infinity War MAFEX Figure

The Sorcerer Supreme is back as Medicom finally gives fans a full look at their new Doctor Strange MAFEX figure. Coming out of Avengers: Infinity War, the doctor is in and is packed with movie accurate detail and accessories. Standing roughly 6 inches tall, he will come with two different head sculpts featuring standard and battle ready expressions. Doctor Strange will also come with a great set of accessories like 3 pairs of hands, 2 Eye of Agamotto necklaces (open and close), and 12 magic effects. He will get a magic sword, time stone effects, and even a variety of normal magic effects to capture iconic scenes from Infinity War.

Doctor Strange is a big player in getting our favorite heroes to the Endgame. This figure is packed with some amazing swappable parts and accessories that will please movie and comic fans. The multiple arm magic effect is the coolest of the bunch and will need to be equipped to Doctor Strange at least once. The Avengers: Infinity War MAFEX No.152 Doctor Strange from Medicom is priced at $149.99. He is set to join the fight in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"Relive the excitement of Avengers: Infinity War with MAFEX Doctor Strange! He measures over 6 inches tall and features newly designed joints to make posing easier than ever. Doctor Strange comes with plenty of effect parts and optional hands to recreate scenes from the film. A poseable figure stand is also included to keep him standing tall on your shelf. Be sure to add him to your Avengers team!"

Features

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Highly articulated

From the Avengers: Infinity War movie

Several effect pieces to recreate your favorite scenes

Contents

Doctor Strange figure

2 Head sculpts

3 Pairs of hands

12 Magic effect pieces

2 Eye of Agamotto necklaces

Arm accessory

Stand