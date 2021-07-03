Marvel Legends: Pulse Con Exclusives Revealed, Plus: Spider-Man

Marvel Legends fans had a busy couple of days this week as Hasbro revealed two new Pulse Con exclusives and a partial wave of new Spider-Man: No Way Home figures. This is the first opportunity to see some of the new Spidey suits and what we can expect from the new film, and they include a black and gold suit and a weird hybrid of the Far From Home and Infinity War suits. Also in the wave are Doctor Strange and a J.K. Simmons J. Jonah Jameson figure. The rest of that wave will be revealed later. As for the Pulse Con exclusives, we are getting a vintage carded animated style Venom figure, long-requested by fans. The other is one of the crazier, cooler ones they have done: a MODOK World Tour figure, complete with Elvis hair. If that wasn't enough, we kick off Nextwave in Marvel Legends form, with the inclusion of The Captain. Check them out below.

Marvel Legends Pulse Con Takeover

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH VENOM Figure

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $31.49/Available: Fall 2021)

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH VENOM Figure, inspired by the character from MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN animated series. This quality 6-inch figure features a premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada & UK in Fall 2021.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES M.O.D.O.K. WORLD DOMINATION TOUR COLLECTION

(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $73.99/Available: Fall 2021)

Fans and collectors can enjoy this 8-inch-scale MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES M.O.D.O.K. WORLD DOMINATION TOUR COLLECTION with Rock N Roll design, inspired by MARVEL comics. This quality figure features a premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. This collection also includes a 6-inch-scale THE CAPTAIN figure, inspired by MARVEL comics. Includes 2 figures and 5 accessories. Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada & UK in Fall 2021.

It is going to be very interesting seeing how many Pulse Con exclusives they try to do. There are also rumors of who else may be in the Spidey Marvel Legends wave, but we won't go into that here. Expect those reveals after the first trailer is finally released.