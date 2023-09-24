Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, rogue one, star wars

Don't Choke on Your Aspirations with Star Wars Director Krennic Figure

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like new Star Wars: Vintage Collection figures

Director Orson Krennic, portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn, is the main antagonist for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He is the Director of Advanced Weapons Research for the Galactic Empire and was responsible for overseeing the construction of the Death Star. His ambitious and ruthless nature makes Director Krennic a worthy adversary inside the Galactic Empire, but his vision blinds him. A band of Rebels takes down his program, and now Hasbro fans can bring him home as he joins the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line. Krennic will come with a removable plastic cloak, a blaster, and his very own card back packaging. Rogue One fans will not want to miss out on bringing this baddie home and he is priced at $16.99. Pre-orders are already live right here with January 2024 along with some of the other new The Vintage Collection releases.

STAR WARS DIRECTOR ORSON KRENNIC TVC

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium 3.75-inch scale vehicles, playsets, and action figures for adults and kids alike from The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Director Orson Krennic figure makes a great gift for fans and collectors."

Includes: Figure and accessory.

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This Rogue One: A Star Wars Story action figure comes with a blaster accessory

PREMIUM DESIGN & ARTICULATION: The Director Orson Krennic Star Wars action figure is highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs ideal for play or display

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design

DIRECTOR ORSON KRENNIC: Cruel but brilliant, Director Krennic has staked his reputation on the completion of the long-delayed Death Star project for the Emperor

