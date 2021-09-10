Dracula Arises With Transformers x Universal Monsters Crossover Figure

Universal Monsters fans arose from their crypts this morning with a pretty spooktacular reveal from Hasbro. It looks like the world of Transformers is getting undead as they announce their brand new monster mash-up collaboration. Count Dracula has been summoned to the world of Autobots with a special Transformers figure named Draculus. This undead Decepticon is after one thing and one thing only, and that's to feast on the Energon of the living. Draculus captures the design of the original Universal Monsters 1931 film Dracula and will transform into an unholy bat mode in just 23 steps.

The Undead Lord does feature a black and white retro deco and will come with a cape, blaster, and Impaler claws to hunt any bot in his path. Hasbro has even styled the packaging after the classic videotape design of the Dracula film, which only adds to the glory that is the Universal Monsters. The Transformers Collaborative: Universal Monsters Dracula Mash-Up Draculus is a Target exclusive and is priced at $31.49. Pre-order is up right now here, and fingers crossed for more of the Monster-Mash Ups arise.

"Transformers robots have always been — More Than Meets the Eye — but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality."

"Worlds collide in this Transformers-Dracula mash-up pack! The mysterious Count Dracula takes on a new form as a Transformers robot, called Draculus! We are dealing with the undead…an undead Decepticon! Draculus rises from stasis under the cover of darkness and feeds on the Energon of the living. The Draculus figure is inspired by the vampire from the 1931 Universal Pictures film, Dracula. Figure converts into bat mode in 23 steps. Figure features details inspired by the Dracula movie, including black and white deco inspired by the black and white movie release. Comes with cape, blaster, and Impaler claw accessories. Transformers and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro."

© Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.