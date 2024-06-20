Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: dracula, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Dracula Hunts the Marvel Universe with New Marvel Legends Figure

Get ready for a story of Strange Tales as Hasbro has unveiled their latest wave of Legends figures including Dracula

Dracula, the legendary vampire, made his Marvel Comics debut in The Tomb of Dracula #1 in 1972, created by Gerry Conway and Gene Colan. This version of Dracula is based on Bram Stoker's iconic character but integrated into the Marvel Universe with unique storylines. As the Lord of Vampires, he becomes a major antagonist for characters like Blade, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and even the X-Men. Marvel's Dracula features most of his classic abilities, with superhuman strength, hypnotism, and shapeshifting, and, of course, a thirst for blood and his goal for vampires to reign supreme. The King of the Vampires has now arrived for Hasbro's newest Strange Tales Marvel Legends wave and is featured in his blood-red armor. Hasbro has given this Vampire Lord two head sculpts, swappable hands, and a sword to slay vampires and mutant-kind. The Marvel Legends Dracula is priced at $24.99; pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse.

Blood Lust Consume Dracula with New Marvel Legends Release

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel's Dracula, and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible Marvel Legends Strange Tales figure includes a Marvel's Dracula action figure. 6-inch -scale figures are detailed to look like the characters from Tomb of Dracula and X-Men comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures come with themed accessories, including alternate hands, extra head, and sword."

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure set comes with multiple accessories, including alternate hands, secondary vampire head, sword, and wears his red armor from the comics.

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

