Drop Returns to Mordor with New The Lord of the Rings Artisan Keycaps 

"One does not simply walk into Mordor." Those are wise words to live by, but that has not stopped Drop from entering the burning kingdom once again. That is right, Drop is back with a brand new The Lord of the Rings release as they have unveiled new Artisan Keycaps. These beauties put three dark beauties right at your fingertips and will pair well with their Black Speech Keyboard seen here. Each Artisan Keycap comes in at $55 (for the pre-order era) and features the infamous Eye of Barad-dûr, the deadly Morgul Fellbeast, or the Dark Lord himself with Sauron. Each key is beautifully crafted, and will the whispers and Orcs that arrive with them are just the bonus. The Lord of the Rings fans will not want to miss out on owning one of these precious keycaps. The Drop + The Lord of the Rings keycaps can be found right here, with each key set for an September 2023 release.

"Three for the Elven-kings under the sky, seven for the Dwarf-lords in halls of stone, nine for Mortal Men, doomed to die—and three for Drop, on our dark throne in the Land of Mordor, where the Shadows type. We speak not of rings, but of keycaps. Forged in secret by the skilled hands at Dwarf Factory, a new line of artisan keycaps has fallen over the free lands of our Mech Keys community."

"It's the Drop + The Lord of the Rings ™ Mordor ™ Artisan Keycap—featuring three entrancing artisan keycaps inspired by Mordor's most menacing icons. Adorn your keyboard with The Eye of Barad-dûr™, Morgul Fellbeast™, and Sauron™ The Dark Lord. Because we could all use a little more Mordor. The first run is limited to 500pcs per style."