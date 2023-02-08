Return to Mordor with Drop's Latest The Lord of the Rings Keyboard Your quest for Middle-Earth continues as tech company Drop has unveiled their new The Lord of the Rings inspired keyboard

It is time to take a trip back to Mordor once again with the help of tech company Drop. Drop is back with another incredible The Lord of the Rings keyboard, and this one gets a little sinister. The Lord of the Rings Black Speech keyboard is here, putting that power of the dark right at your fingertips. Unlike a typical keyboard, these Drop ones feature unique keys capturing the language of Middle-Earth. We have seen Elvish and Dwarvian in the last release, and this one is all about the Dark Lord and the Black Speech of Mordor. Black Speech is the unifying language of all servants of Mordor, and Drop was sure to capture it and the power of Sauron throughout the keyboard.

A slick design was captured here with different types of grey with a set of swappable red keys that will stand out. A variety of Middle-Earth elements are also depicted, like the Eye of Sauron watching over you or the Shards of Narsi, or even a lone Nazgul. The inscription on The One Ring is even showcased across the spacebar, making this one incredible Lord of the Rings collectible or computer enhancement. Fans can find Drop's Black Speech keyboard right here, and be sure to check out some of the other Lord of the Rings keyboards and keycaps to help your quest.

The Power of Sauron at The Tip of Your Fingers

"Drop, a leader in the mechanical keyboard industry, and Middle-earth Enterprises are carrying out Sauron's wishes to make the Black Speech the unifying language of all servants of Mordor with the new Drop + The Lord of the Rings™ Black Speech mechanical keyboard. The newest addition to Drop's line of officially licensed keyboards from the legendary fantasy franchise, the Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech keyboard combines iconic imagery and graphics from the renowned saga along with enthusiast-level performance, making it the perfect centerpiece poised to conquer The Lord of the Rings fans' desktops."

Keyboard features:

Black ENTR anodized aluminum case with upgraded switches and stabilizers and Drop + The Lord of the Rings Black Speech Keycap Set

87 keys

Tenkeyless layout

Holy Panda X Switches

Drop Phantom Stabilizers

USB-C Connectivity

3-year standard warranty