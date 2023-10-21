Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys, Statues | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, lord of the rings, wwe

DST Reveals New Statues with WWE, Lord of the Rings, and Jean-Claude

Clear some space in your collection as a new set of statues are on the way from Diamond Select Toys like a new WWE Sting Statue

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new set of monthly reveals with plenty of Marvel and Star Wars releases to go around. However, a nice variety of miscellaneous statues are on the way that enter the ring, battle for the Orcs, and kick ass. Up first is a new WWE Gallery Diorama statue with the one and only Sting! All Elite Wrestling fans will be pleased with this bad boy who wears his signature outfit and a baseball bat to dish out some swinging pain. Up next is a return to Middle Earth as a new The Lord of the Rings statue is here, coming in at 11.25" tall with the Cave Troll! Tons of power are packed into this deadly creature that is ready to give the Orcs a win against the Fellowship. Last but not least is the only and only Jean-Claude Van Damme from the cult classic film Bloodsport! All three of these statues will be treats for any collector, from WWE fans to Lord of the Rings and even JCVD. Pre-orders for all three are already with LOTR Cave Troll here, WWE Sting here, and Bloodsport here.

WWE Sting Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! It's Stiiiiiing! The Icon has cast a long shadow ever since he came to All Elite Wrestling, and now he's casting a shadow on your toy shelf! This 10-inch Gallery Diorama of the legendary wrestler depicts him with his trusty baseball bat, wearing his leather duster on the entrance steps, a moment taken straight from his debut at Winter is Coming! Made of high-quality PVC, this sculpture comes packaged in a full-color window box."

Cave Troll Deluxe Gallery Diorama

"They have a cave troll! DST's two Lord of the Rings lines collide, as one of the movies' coolest creatures is now an oversized Gallery Diorama, in scale to the action figure line! The Cave Troll, swinging his powerful hammer in the Mines of Moria, stands approximately 11.75 inches tall, making him the perfect addition to your LOTR collection, whether he stands unbothered next to your other dioramas, or is swarmed with action figures looking to take him down! Made of high-quality PVC, he comes packaged in a full-color window box."

Jean-Claude Van Damme (Tournament) Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Get ready for Round Two! Jean-Claude Van Damme returns as an all-new Gallery Diorama, this time from an underground fighting tournament! Surrounded by torches and rock formations, this 10-inch PVC sculpture of JCVD depicts him with wrapped fists and loincloth, and represents one of his most memorable career moments. This Gallery Diorama comes packaged in a full-color window box."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!