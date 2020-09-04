Dumbo Flies on in with New Master Craft Beast Kingdom Statue

Beast Kingdom has announced another Disney Master Craft statue that is flying high. Coming out of the circus is the amazing and adorable Dumbo. This inspirational elephant is back and ready to fly into collectors Hearst and collections this winter. The statue stands roughly 1-foot tall ad is highly detailed capturing that animated style of the Dumbo. A lot of love and care was put into this statue and Disney fans will defiantly want this Dumbo statue in their collections.

Dumbo is such a heartfelt movie and a beloved treasure in the Disney vault. Of course, this is not a life-size statue but coming in little over a foot will make this a great centerpiece for any collection. The Disney's Dumbo Master Craft Statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $199.99. He is expecting to fly into your collection in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live in can be found located here. Do not miss out on some of the other Disney Master Craft statues coming soon from Beast Kingdom like Elsa from Frozen II.

"Dumbo, the heartwarming and inspirational story of a circus elephant with oversized ears was Disney's fourth animated feature. Initially teased, Dumbo finds his wings and soars high into the sky and above adversity! The Entertainment Experience Brand, Beast Kingdom proudly presents the latest high-end collectors statue under the Master Craft series: MC-028 Dumbo. A figure that will definitely fly straight into the hearts of collectors far and wide!"

"The Master Craft Dumbo continues the tradition of highly detailed, hand-painted statues that recreate the magic and wonder of Disney's animated films. Sitting atop a circus platform Dumbo is curiously staring at an intricately recreated feather given to him by Jim Crow from the movie. A dedicated plaque on the base and exquisitely detailed design give collectors the perfect ornamental piece for any location. So make sure you give this lovable guy a home today, and proudly showcase the very best from the Master Craft series."