Dungeons & Dragons Gets Animated Once Again With Iron Studios

Iron Studios is taking fans back to 1983 as we revisit the Dungeons & Dragons animated television series. The 80's cartoon focused on a group of six kids who end up being teleported to a new magical world. With the help of their Dungeon Master, this group takes on this new magical realm as they try to find their way home. The series ran for 3 seasons giving fans 27 amazing Dungeons & Dragons episodes, and now Iron Studios is bringing the series back with their newest statue. The might statues stand 22 inches tall, showcases Hank, Sheila, Eric, Diana, Presto, Bobby, and his pet unicorn Uni taking on the supreme dragon known as Tiamat.

This hyrax dragon is loaded with colorful detail, from its multi-colored heads to the magical effects. The Dungeons & Dragons animated series comes to life with this incredible statue as each character is recreated to perfection. This statue is massive, and it will make an excellent collectible in any Dungeons & Dragons collection, but explorers will need to dish out some serious coin for this bad boy. The Tiamat Battle Demi Art Scale 1/20 Dungeons & Dragons Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $1,399. Payment plans and pre-orders are already live here, with the statue set to release between July – September 2022.

"Iron Studios presents the epic Dungeons & Dragons clash in a collectible statue! In the barren and inhospitable terrain of a medieval world from another dimension called the Realm, six young warriors raise their mystical weapons to face the most fearsome and dangerous creature in this universe. Their leader, Hank the ranger, prepares to fire one of his energy arrows. Beside him is Sheila, the thief, who activates her power of invisibility with her cloak, represented in a semi-translucent figure. The not so brave Eric, the cavalier, protects himself with his shield that repels magic. The agile acrobat Diana leaps up with her staff and dodges the freezing breath fired by one of the heads of the monstrous beast. Presto, the magician, removes a spell from his magic hat. Facing the enemy is the impetuous Bobby, the little barbarian, alongside his unicorn pet called Uni, who strikes the ground with his club, thus opening a lava rift against his opponent."

The colossal figure, who is the protagonist of this work, faces the heroic group, and he is feared even by the powerful and evil sorcerer known as Venger. This centerpiece is the supreme dragon Tiamat, derived from a dragon goddess in Mesopotamian mythology. The mighty monster has five heads with different colors and powers. The main head is red, this being the only one that speaks, and it also expels fire flames. On the right is the white head, which fires freezing rays, and the green head, whose power is a breath of poison gas. On the left side is the black head, which throws acid, and the blue head, capable of emitting rays. With this stunning scenario, Iron Studios proudly presents its magnificent statue "Tiamat Battle Demi Art Scale 1/20 – Dungeons and Dragons – Iron Studios\", representing the epic confrontation of the beloved protagonists of the animated series Dungeons & Dragons against their most powerful enemy. It\'s the ultimate piece for animation lovers!!