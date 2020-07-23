My Little Pony x Dungeon & Dragons Figures Arrive at Hasbro

My Little Pony is crossing over with Dungeons and Dragons with Hasbro. The 5-pack set will include 5 My Little Pony figures inspired by some iconic classics from D&D. The set will include 5 figures, 5 special outfits, and a 1 unique MLP inspired D20 die. There will also be a 4-panel DM screen with special illustrations from artist Leesha Hannigan. There will also be a special introduction of the My Little Dungeons & Dragons Ponies on the other side of the DM screen. This is one unique collectible that both sides will be talking about.

Hasbro has been dropping a lot of crossover figures and their MLP set is defiantly something else. But a 5-ack is pretty awesome and all the detail that they put into it will please a lot of fans. From the packaging, design, to the included D20 die, this is one collector item D&D fans will want. The My Little Pony x Dungeons & Dragons Crossover Collection Cutie Marks & Dragons are priced at $59.99. The figure set is expected to release in October 2020 and pre-orders are already live and located here. If you want more My Little Pony crossover figures don't forget to check out the Ghostbusters Plasmane figure also fro Hasbro.

"Fandoms collide with My Little Pony Crossover Collection–The first expanded universe of My Little Pony mashup characters! Crossover Collection Cutie Marks & Dragons set combines the My Little Pony form with designs inspired by the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons. Set includes 5 figures, each inspired by an iconic class of D&D characters. These 4.5-inch ponies wear soft, removable outfits and come in collectors' packaging. Makes a great gift for fans of the My Little Pony or Dungeons & Dragons brand. Set also comes with an exclusive D20 die and illustrated Dungeon Master's screen. These crossover accessories are awesome collectors' items for roleplayers and DMs."

Includes 5 pony figures, 5 outfits, 2 accessories, 1 die (d20) & Dungeon Master's screen.

Fandoms collide when My Little Pony meets Dungeons & Dragons for an epic collection set of crossover toys

Includes 5 4.5-inch pony figures with soft outfit pieces and 2 outfit accessories. Each figure's unique look and Cutie Mark is inspired by an iconic D&D character class

Oversized D20 die with MLP-inspired iridescent pink design and iconic Dungeons & Dragons ampersand logo is a great addition to any roleplayer's dice collection

4-panel DM screen features exclusive illustrations by artist Leesha Hannigan on one side, and an introduction to the ponies on the other