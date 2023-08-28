Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: E.T., iron studios, steven spielberg

E.T. is Ready to Phone Home with Iron Studios Latest 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of delightful 1/10 Art Scale statues including the infamous lovable alien E.T.

It is time to Phone Home as Iron Studio has unveiled a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues. Making the cut this time is intergalactic adventures from 1982 with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. E.T. is back with Elliot and Gertie joining him with this adorable and impressive 7.7" tall statue. This statue is packed with detail, capturing the likeness right from the hit Steven Spielberg film. Collectors who bring home the deluxe version will notice the added forest terrain and a base that captures the spaceship that picks up E.T. Get your Reeses Pieces ready, as this little alien is ready for a new adventure in your collection and is priced at $249.99. Pre-orders are already live for E.T., Elliot, and Gertie right here with a Q3 2024 release date.

E.T., Elliot and Gertie Deluxe – E.T. – Art Scale 1/10

"After a brief period of exile on Earth, the small and robust extra-terrestrial being with brown wrinkly skin and big blue eyes, points his long finger to the stars, indicating his rescue's arrival. By his side, the boy Elliott and his younger sister Gertie, his friends, protectors, and hosts accompany his departure. Gertie brings in her small hands the flowerpot that the strange being from another world revived when they met, a gift she willingly accepted. Elliott, that shares a psychic connection with the alien, which makes their friendship bond even stronger, understands but suffers more with his departure."

"Another unforgettable and emblematic scene from one of the most praised and memorable works of the seventh art is reproduced by Iron Studios in the beautiful diorama statue "E.T., Elliot and Gertie – E.T. – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10", over a base with the floor and the vegetation of the forest where everything takes place, with the edges decorated with themed elements that remind E.T.'s spaceship and the logo of the movie on the front."

