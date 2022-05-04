Star Wars Clone Pilot Takes Flight with New 1/6 Scale Hot Toys Figure

War comes to space as the Separatist Army grows in its fight to take control of the galaxy. The Galactic Army of the Republic has deployed specially trained pilot Clone Troopers to fight this growing threat. These Clone Pilots are back as Hot Toys reveals one of their newest Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 1/6 scale 20th Anniversary figures. Coming in at 12" tall and featuring 30 points of articulation, this figure is one Star Wars fans have been looking for. Hot Toys has included two different helmet designs for the Clone Pilot with weathered detail shown throughout. The entire sculpt is just incredible, and he will come with a blaster rifle, blaster pistol, binoculars, and two thermal detonators. This figure will pair nicely with the recently revealed Star Wars Phase 1 Clone Trooper figures also coming soon from Hot Toys for the 20th Anniversary of Attack of the Clone. This Trooper is ready to take the fight to space in the Summer of 2023, he is priced at $235, and pre-orders are live here.

"During the Republic era, Clone Troopers were selected to be trained to become pilots to fly a variety of ships for the Clone army. In the battle of Geonosis™, they flew Republic Attack Gunships to support the Jedi™ in the fight with the Separatists. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce a series of collectibles based on this landmark film for fans!"

"The new 1/6th scale Clone Pilot collectible figure features a specialized Clone Pilot helmet, an interchangeable Clone Pilot helmet, a detailed armor with weathering effects, two styles of blasters, a pair of binoculars, thermal detonators, and a figure base! Add another member to your clone army today!"

The 1/6th scale Clone Pilot™ Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Clone Pilot in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

– Finely crafted Clone Trooper helmet (Phase I) with pattern and weathering effects

– Specially applied weathering effects on armor, weapons, and accessories

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Approximately 30 cm tall

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of hands for holding guns

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of gesture hands

– Special package design with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary logo

Costume:

– One (1) Clone Pilot armor with chest panel

– One (1) white belt

– One (1) black colored under-suit

– One (1) pair of white colored boots

Weapons:

– One (1) blaster rifle

– One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

– One (1) interchangeable Clone Pilot helmet

– One (1) binoculars

– Two (2) thermal detonators

– Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate