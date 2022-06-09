Ellie and Joel Are Back with Gaming Heads New The Last of Us Statue

The Last of Us is an incredible game, and it is easy of my top 10 games of all time. The gameplay, story, and emotional journey were just fantastic. PlayStation fans love this exclusive game, and so do Gaming heads as they unveil their next statue release. Joel and Ellie are back together again with a Standard and Deluxe Edition release. The two survivors are placed together and stand 13″ tall with a rubble-styled diorama display base. Gaming Heads put a lot of detail into this piece, with Standard showing Ellie with a rifle and Joel with a revolver. However, the Deluxe Edition changes all of that with included swappable pieces with a Joel able to hold a pipe or baseball Bata and Ellie with a bow.

The classic The Last of Us game cover comes to life right here, and Gaming Heads even made it customizable. In-game designs were used here to give fans of the hit PlayStation game the best possible depiction of the characters. This is a must-own The Last of Us collectible and The Joel and Ellie is set for a Q1 2023 release. Pre-orders are live here with both Standard coming in at $499.99 and the deluxe art at $549.99.

"Join Joel and Ellie 20 years after the mutant Cordyceps fungus ravages the United States, and with civilization almost entirely destroyed, they travel across the United States and try to reach the Fireflies in Salt Lake City in the hope of using Ellie to find a cure for the infection. The Ellie & Joel statue was inspired by the cover art for the game. In-game files were used in creating the Ellie & Joel statue and the statue stands approximately 12" tall (i.e. 1:6 scale) from the bottom of the dilapidated street scene base to the top of Joel's head."

"The Ellie & Joel (Deluxe Edition) statue is only available here at Gaming Heads. Ellie is shown holding her bow by her side and Joel has a baseball bat and interchangeable steel pipe in his right hand. Ellie & Joel also comes with the Ellie & Joel standard edition statue parts, which are Ellie with her rifle slung across her shoulder while Joel is holding his personal weapon of choice, a revolver. It also comes with a bottle and brick placed in easy reach of both Ellie and Joel. The Ellie & Joel (Deluxe Edition) statue is made using polystone resin and is skillfully hand-crafted and painted by artisans*.It also includes deluxe, full-color packaging, a hand-numbered base and a validation card."

The Last of Us™: Ellie & Joel (Deluxe Edition) statue (approximate) measurements:

Height: 32cm (12″)

Length: 26cm (10″)

Width: 29cm (11″)

Weight: 3.2kg (7lbs)

Limited to 1,000 statues worldwide. (Standard)

Limited to only 500 statues worldwide. (Deluxe)