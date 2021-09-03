Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang Arrives With New McFarlane Toys Figure

McFarlane Toys has revealed another Avatar: The Last Airbender figure as they increase their size to 7 inches tall. We have already seen Prince Zuko is coming to this line with fire effects as he is ready to take on the Avatar. It also looks like Aang is coming to the line with a new sculpt, air bending effect, and his trusty bow staff. Aang will feature 22 points of articulation and a new accessory that we have not seen before in the Avatar: The Last Airbender figures from McFarlane Toys with an attachable Air Scooter. This Air Bending technique can be used on his display stand, allowing Aang to be shown in action 0r he can be posed without it. The Avatar features a combat expression which will be a great companion piece to display with the upcominG prince Zuko figure. Aang is set to release in October 2021, he will be priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"The hero and spirit of the show, Aang the adventurous 12- year-old is the last Airbender and only known survivor of the Air Nomads. The arrow on his head is a constant reminder of his lineage. While destined to learn the art of the Avatar and defeat the Fire Lord of the Fire Nation, Aang instead searches for adventure. Aang is featured in his iconic traditional young Air Nomad attire and designed with Ultra Articulation for a full range of posing. His staff and air scooter are also included, making this a perfect addition to any collection."

Product Features

7 inch scale

Made of plastic

From the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated cartoon series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with 22 points of articulation

Window box packaging