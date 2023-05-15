Embrace Speed with the Bugatti Bolide Agile Blue LEGO Technic Set It is time to get behind the LEGO wheel as a new car set is racing on in as fans can build their very own Bugatti Bolide Agile Blue

Wake up in a new Bugatti with the help of LEGO and their latest LEGO Technic set. A nice set of LEGO Technic sets have recently arrived lately, like the mighty $200 John Deere Skipper set, which can be seen here. However, it is time to put the pedal to the brick with their latest set featuring the Bugatti Bolide Agile Blue. Inspired by the full-sized car, this model is packed with features with a W16 engine, scissor doors, and even some added stickers. LEGO has his baby clocking in at 12" long with about 906 pieces needed to build it. LEGO Technic sets are something special and unique and look incredible on the wall or your shelves. Buckle up at the Bugatti Bolide Agile Blue set is priced at $49.99; the set is expected to go live June 1, 2023, and car fans can find it right here.

Race On In with LEGO's Bugatti Bolide Agile Blue

"Inspire kids aged 9 and up to build their own race car model with this LEGO® Technic™ Bugatti Bolide Agile Blue (42162) toy set. This challenging project lets kids assemble true-to-life details, including a working W16 engine, steering and scissor doors. The car's stunning looks steal the show, with a blue color scheme and authentic sticker details. After building and exploring the car, kids can display their collectible model with pride."

"LEGO Technic buildable model sets feature realistic movement and mechanisms that introduce young LEGO builders to the universe of engineering in an approachable and realistic way. Give your youngster an easy and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app. Here they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress."