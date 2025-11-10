Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged:

Marvel Comics Power Princess Reissues Coming Soon from Hasbro

New Marvel Legends reissues are on the way from Hasbro as they bring back rare and retailer exclusives to build up missed opportunities

Article Summary Hasbro reissues Marvel Comics' rare Power Princess figure from the Squadron Supreme universe for collectors

Figure was previously hard to find and highly valued, now returning with premium articulation and accessories

Power Princess joins a new Marvel Legends wave with Captain America, Astonishing Wolverine, and others

Available for pre-order now at Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse, priced at $27.99 each

Hasbro continues its effort to bring sought-after figures back into collectors' hands by reissuing key entries in its Marvel Legends line. After earlier re-issues of fan-favourite figures, the spotlight now turns to Power Princess—an ultra-popular character from the Squadron Supreme universe whose scarcity drove aftermarket prices skyrocketing. At one point, she was valued at over $100 in the aftermarket, so many fans are pleased to see her return to finish her Squadron Supreme team.

Power Princess was originally released as part of the "The Void" Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure series, featuring a near Wonder Woman sculpt with sword and shield accessories. Hasbro is offering a new production run, making this in-demand figure available again at a more accessible price point. She will be part of the new Legends reissue wave, which includes 20th Anniversary Captain America, Astonishing Wolverine, and new rereleases with Silver Surfer Black and Warbird. Pre-orders will arrive today at Fan Channel sites, including Hasbro Pulse, with the new $27.99 price tag.

Marvel Comics Squadron Supreme Power Princess

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme Power Princess figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Avengers comics. Squadron Supreme Power Princess Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 4 character-inspired accessories, and 2 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure pieces.

COMICS-INSPIRED SQUADRON SUPREME POWER PRINCESS: This collectible Squadron Supreme Power Princess action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Avengers comic books

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PARTS (MARVEL'S THE VOID): Comes with 2 Build-A-Figure leg pieces. Collect other Marvel Legends figures to assemble additional figure of Marvel's The Void (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!