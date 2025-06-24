Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Embrace the Dark Side with shopDisney's Darth Vader Kyber Crystal

The magical world of Disney not only arrives in the Parks but online as well as shopDisney unveils new collectibles like Star Wars

Article Summary shopDisney now sells the exclusive Darth Vader Force Guidance Kyber Crystal for $17.99 online

Crystal activates Darth Vader's voice when inserted into Sith Holocrons from Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

Red kyber crystal illuminates lightsabers and produces authentic Star Wars lightsaber sounds

Skip the mystery hunt - get guaranteed Darth Vader guidance instead of random Sith characters

At Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, Holocrons and Kyber Crystals aren't just collectibles, but faithful replicas plucked right from the Outer Rim. Both of these are signature pieces found exclusively at Disney Parks, with Holocrons being offered in Jedi and Sith styles that light up and speak wisdom when paired with Kyber Crystals. Each crystal color unlocks unique voices and messages from legendary characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, or Yoda. The Jedi Holocrons usually glow blue and feature knowledge from the light side, while Sith Holocrons glow red and pulse with dark secrets.

It is usually a mystery which Star Wars character you unlock as a Red Kyber could be Kylo Ren, Darth, Maul, or even Darth Vader himself. Disney is now giving Star Wars collectors the ability to own the exact Force mentor you want, like the Darth Vader Force Guidance Kyber Crystal. Insert this kyber into your Sith Holocron to activate the voice of Darth Vader, or insert it into your Star Wars Savi's Workshop Hilt to illuminate it red. Forget hunting for that Sith Kyber crystal and purchase Darth Vader's right now for $17.99 online through shopDisney.

Star Wars – Darth Vader Force Guidance Kyber Crystal

"When you have a question of galactic importance, or even a simple quandary, who better to ask for advice than the Dark Lord himself? Simply place this Darth Vader Force Guidance Kyber Crystal within a Sith Holocron and listen for Vader's sage advice. As the capsule instructs, "Ask for knowledge and this crystal will impart guidance through the Force." Place the crystal within a Lightsaber from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to illuminate a red light and hear authentic Lightsaber sounds."

Magic in the details

Capsule has Darth Vader image and Aurebesh lettering

Activates lights and sounds when used with a Holocron (sold separately) and some models of Lightsaber toys*

When the crystal is inserted into a Sith Holocron it will activate the voice of Darth Vader

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!