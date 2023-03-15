Embrace the Twin Suns with Hasbro's New Star Wars Tusken Warrior New Star Wars figures are finally on the way as Hasbro enters the harsh condition of the desert and bring the Tusken Warrior to life

It is still mind-boggling that Hasbro hardly has any Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett figure out there. Fans are expecting to get a Jabba Palace to play set in the summer of 2023, and we only have Boba and a Fennec. Black Krrsantan, the Pikes, or any of the side characters are still nowhere to be seen. Well, a new figure has been announced by Hasbro, but they are embracing the Twin Sun of Tatooine with a new Tusken Raider figure. Releasing as part of The Vintage Collection, the Tusken Warrior is on the way and ready to help train Boba Fett in his new fighting style. This figure will feature a new sculpt, fabric elements, and a staff accessory. She will be getting her own card back and will be a necessary figure to build up your Tusken army. Hasbro has this figure set for a Summer 2023 release and priced at $16.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but all things Star Wars can be found right here in the meantime.

Embrace the Tusken with Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN WARRIOR – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN WARRIOR figure. This Tusken Warrior action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+."

Part of a tribe of Tusken Raiders, Tusken Warriors wear abundant clothing to protect themselves from Tatooine's twin suns. They fear little and make sudden raids on local settlers. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and entertainment-inspired staff accessory. Available for pre-order 3/15 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers.