McFarlane Toys Debuts Incredible First 7" Figure for Black Adam Film

The hierarchy of power in McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line is about to change! A brand new trailer for the next DCEU film Black Adam is set to debut, and we are pumped. It looks like McFarlane is also thrilled as they give fans a first look at their upcoming line of figures. That is right, the live-action Black Adam film is coming to the DC Multiverse line and McFarlane Toys has honestly knocked it out of the park. We can only hope the articulation is on point, too and this figure is not just all bark and no bite. As of lately, the articulation has been fantastic and if they can transfer the possibility of the Lois & Clark Black Suit Superman, then we have a hit. To make things even more incredible, this is one of the best $20 head sculpts I have seen, with Dwayne Johnson coming to life right before our eyes.

"FIRST LOOK at our Black Adam 7" figure based on the upcoming movie "Black Adam". Coming Soon! Stay tuned for one more surprise today…"

As you can see above, this figure looks incredible, and it has a better head sculpt than the WWE figures. This figure seems to be part of a whole wave so let's hope McFarlane Toys can keep the ball rolling with it. I would love to see Dr. Fate and Hawkman in this wave, and with this kind of likeness, I expect big things. This is easily one of the best Black Adam collectibles we have seen for the film, and it will be one I will 1000% be purchasing. Pre-orders have not gone live for Black Adam just yet, but fans can find all current DC Multiverse figures here. Stay tuned for more McFarlane Toys reveals as it looks like they have one more surprise up their sleeve.