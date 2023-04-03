Batman Returns Catwoman Strikes Again with New Iron Studios Statue Iron Studios is back with an incredible and new assortment of statues including a new Legacy Replica with Catwoman returning from 1992

This is a big year for Batman fans as the legendary Michael Keaton is back as the Caped Crusader. The Flash is bringing a lot of impressive things to the DC Universe table this summer, and fans can not wait. It looks like Iron Studios is even giving love to a classic dark knight tale with Batman Returns from 1992. A new Legacy Replica statue is on the way featuring the lovely Michelle Pfeiffer as the seductive Catwoman once again. Catwoman is back and gets her own impressive 19.5" tall statue as he poses on top of the Shreck's department store. All of the detail was put into this statue from the actress's likeness, stitched costume, and detailed base, making this a must own statue for both Catwoman and Batman Returns fans. This feline comes in at $950, he is set to release for $950, and pre-orders are live here.

Catwoman is Up to No Good Once Again with Iron Studios

"With a captivating smile, and a deep and seductive look, the mysterious and unpredictable villain comfortably sits over the statue in the shape of a cat's head, a symbol, and a logo, on top of the building of Shreck's department store, ironically the place where she transformed."

"Dressed in her memorable skintight black leather jumpsuit and holding her whip, a weapon she wields with impressive dexterity, she plans her vengeance against her former boss and torturer as a Christmas gift. Over a base reminding the roof of the largest shopping center in Gotham City, Sideshow and Iron Studios present the Catwoman – Batman Returns – Legacy Replica 1:4 Statue, with the feline femme fatale most beloved by fans of Batman's universe, in her portrayal in the classic film Batman Returns from 1992, directed by Tim Burton."