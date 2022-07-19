Endgame Spider-Man Iron Spider Statue Debuts from Queen Studios

Queen Studios is back at it once again as they continue to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life. Their newest Marvel Studios statue comes to us from the legendary film Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man is on the battlefield as the one and only Iron Spider, and Queen Studios brings him to life like never before. The statue showcases the Tony Stark created MCU Iron Spider suit with his pincers extended and ready for action. Queen Studios did include swappable pieces for the mask with regular and light-up Instant Kill eyes. On top of that, multiple versions of the statue will be offered with Regular Edition and Premium Editions. Marvel fans who purchase the Premium Edition receive a secondary head sculpt featuring Peter Parker with incredible Tom Holland likeness.

Fans of Spider-Man in his MCU Iron Spider suit are getting nothing but the best here with rooted hair; an incredible head sculpt, and at a mighty 1/2 scale. A collectible like this is not really here for your average collectible and will come in at probably the $3,000 range. No price has been revealed, but pre-orders are set to go live right here on July 21, 2022. Be sure to check out some of the other pricey and life-like Marvel Studios statues also coming soon from Queen Studios as well.



"A threat has emerged from the cosmos, Thanos, a ruthless warlord plans to collect all of the Infinity Stones. Joined by his formidable allies, he will be near-unstoppable at achieving his goal. The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will have to use his wit, strength and Spider Sense to help the other heroes stop Thanos from enacting his master plan and collect all the Infinity Stones."

"The Queen Studios team have re-imagined this 1/2 scale Iron Spider-Man statue recreating Peter Parker as Spider-Man in his Iron Spider suit. Parker is stood straight while he looks ahead with a patient gaze assessing the situation around him. His armor is metallic red and blue with gold accents. The Iron Spider-Man's legs known as "Pincers" are engaged, making Parker resemble an arachnid. Parker looks imposing as he prepares himself for battle."

"Using state-of-the-art art technology and the finest materials, this limited edition Iron Spider-Man 1/2 scale statue is expertly crafted to capture the Iron Spider from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Peter Parker's soft skin is made of platinum silicone, which creates hyper-real look. His hair is painstakingly punched one by one, before being cut and styled. And his custom glass eyes add that extra touch of realism bringing the character to life. Both the Regular and Premium Edition feature a movie accurate masked head-sculpt feature internal lighting allowing you to display with the standard lens or "Instant-Kill" mode red."