Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Endor Awaits with Gentle Giant's Exclusive Star Wars Logray Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new assortment of collectible statues including a Valentine’s Day Star Wars Exclusive

Article Summary Discover Gentle Giant's exclusive Logray statue, limited to 500 pieces for Valentine's Day, at $175.

Logray, the Ewok shaman from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, is faithfully recreated in a 7.5” statue.

This 1/6 scale collectible features Logray with ceremonial staff, packaged in a full-color box.

Join the Ewok collection with Chirpa, Wicket, and Brethupp, exclusively at gentlegiantltd.com.

The Ewoks, introduced in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), are small, furry creatures that are native to Endor's forest moon. Initially wary of the Rebel Alliance, they would soon become key allies in the battle against the Galactic Empire. Their primitive yet resourceful combat techniques, oddly enough, help turn the tide in the Battle of Endor. This ultimately helps Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and the rest of the ground team lead to the destruction of the second Death Star. Among the Ewok clan, Logray is the tribe's shaman, who has arrived with a Valentine's Day exclusive statue with Gentle Giant Ltd.

Recognized by his striped fur and ceremonial staff, Logray is wise and deeply connected to Ewok spiritual traditions. This little guy is faithfully crafted from his appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and stands at 7.5" tall. Gentle Giant Ltd. has this legendary Ewok shaman limited to only 500 pieces and will be a website-exclusive release. The Ewoks remain one of Star Wars' most memorable species, and this statue is already up for pre-order at $175 with a Q4 2025 release.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Logray – Valentine's Day Exclusive

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! It's that time of year, when our thoughts turn to love, and what's more lovable than an Ewok? Logray the Ewok shaman joins Chirpa, Wicket and Brethupp the Ewok Drummer in the website-exclusive Return of the Jedi statue line. This 1/6 scale resin statue of the striped Ewok standing on a log measures approximately 7.5 inches tall with his headdress and staff. Limited to only 500 pieces, this numbered statue comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Exclusively available at gentlegiantltd.com!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!