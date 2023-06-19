Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, stranger things

Enter the Upside Down with Iron Studios Stranger Things Eleven Statue

Iron Studios is back with some more impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including the return to Hawkins for Stranger Things

Iron Studios is taking Netflix fans into the Upside Down with their latest 1/10 Art Scale statues. Coming to life from Stranger Things Season 4, our heroes are taking on the ultimate evil with Vecna. Eleven must truly embrace mind over matter to take on this new threat, and Iron Studios is capturing all the action. Standing at 11.6" tall, Eleven is in Upside Down, drenched in blood, as she holds the power of Venca back. Two versions are being offered with a standard and a more dynamic deluxe version that features wooden for with colored stained glass. From Eleven's expression to the tendril of the Upside Down, this is one Stranger Things statue fans will not want to miss. Iron Studios has Eleven priced at $199.99 and is set for a Q4 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be on the lookout for the companion Vecna statue, also coming soon.

Iron Studios Debuts Eleven Deluxe Stranger Things Statue

In front of an old decorated wooden door with a colored stained glass with a highlighted pink rose, over the rustic wooden floor of an old house in the distorted and dark version of another reality, the young and brave girl with bare feet fights using all her mental powers, focusing her strength against a mighty, evil, and extremely cruel and relentless foe. Surrounded by tentacles and tendrils red as blood, extensions of the monster she is facing, Iron Studios proudly present their statue "Eleven – Stranger Things – DLX Art Scale 1/10", with the hero protagonist of the show praised as one of the greatest successes of the Netflix streaming service.

"Protagonist of the Stranger Things show, Eleven was taken from her mother when she was born in the 1970s by Doctor Martin Brenner, the research scientist director of a project with meta humans in a laboratory in the city of Hawkins. Gifted with superpowers, she was raised without contacting the outside world and forced to forfeit her childhood in order to do experiments with the purpose of espionage. With powers such of telekinesis and telepathy, she was used to spy the minds of the Soviet leaders during the Cold War."

