Exclusive Artisan Edition Moon Knight 1/6 Figure Revealed by Hot Toys

Expand your growing MCU collection with Hot Toys as they unveil their newest 1/6 scale figure with artisan edition Moon Knight

Article Summary Discover Hot Toys' limited Artisan Edition Moon Knight with rooted wool hair and moveable eye feature.

Only 2,500 pieces are available for this exclusive Moon Knight collectible, releasing March 2026.

Features LED-lighted masked head, swappable hands, and Crescent Moon blades for a complete display.

Capture Oscar Isaac's likeness with a new head sculpt, inspired by Disney+ series Moon Knight.

Hot Toys just unveiled their new Mr. Knight 1/6 Scale figure from the hit Disney+ Marvel Studios series Moon Knight. Well, that new release featured a brand new head sculpt for Marc Spector, which greatly captured the likeness of Oscar Issac. Hot Toys is now re-releasing their previous Moon Knight 1/6 Scale Figure, but this time, it is a limited edition Artisan release. Unlike the Mr. Knight version, this new Artisan Edition will give more life to Moon Knight by adding rooted wool hair to the sculpt and a moveable eye feature. These are the only changes compared to the previous 2023 release and will be limited to only 2,500 pieces. As for the figure itself, he will nicely capture the human avatar of the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu. He has a tailored outfit with a weathering effect, along with a variety of swappable hands, Crescent Moon blades and a masked head sculpt that has LED functionality. The Guardian of the Night has returned as a Hot Toys Exclusive and a waitlist is already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $425 with a March 2026 release.

Moon Knight 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure (Artisan Edition)

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to present an Artisan Edition of the 1/6th scale Moon Knight collectible figure that captures the exquisite likeness of Marc Spector/Steven Grant with an all-new head sculpt, complemented by intricate wool hair implant technique that allows a faithful representation of the character. This is an exclusive release available with limited quantity of 2,500 pieces only in selected markets."

Exquisitely crafted based on Oscar Isaac's screen appearance as Moon Knight in the spin-off, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, an LED-lighted masked head, and sculpted bandages throughout the body. The weathering effect accentuates the Moon Knight costume, which is adorned with ancient symbols and patterns, creating an authentic representation of the character's suit."

