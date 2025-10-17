Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Exclusive Black and Red Spawn 77 Figure Announced by McFarlane Toys

Step into the world of Spawn with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of action figures capturing his legacy over the years

Spawn's legacy returns to its roots with the Spawn 77 Red Platinum Edition figure from McFarlane Toys, blending the character's sci-fi origins with his hellish evolution. Originally imagined by Todd McFarlane as a space-born hero with cool blue tones, Spawn would later become Al Simmons and a hit Image Comics book that has been great for decades. As an elite assassin from Detroit, Al finds himself betrayed and murdered during a mission, only to make a deal with the devil and return from Hell. This 7" scale figure honors both versions of the character with the Concept Art design of Spawn, but in his more iconic and striking red-and-black deco.

Spawn will have ultra articulation with up to 22 points of articulation, a fabric cape, extra hands, and five weapons to dish out justice with. McFarlane Toys also included a reprint of Spawn #1 with a special Spawn 77 variant cover in black and white. Collectors will be able to find this Spawn 77 (Black and White Edition) at GameStop in-store and online for $29.99, and be on the lookout for the original Concept Art figure releasing alongside him.

Spawn 77 (Black and Red) Comic – Red Platinum Edition

"When I first created Spawn as a kid, it was more of a sci-fi story. To me…sci-fi means space. Space is cold. Cold is BLUE. Many years later, when I pulled out my portfolio, I decided to make Spawn from the pit of HELL! Hell is HOT so I played around with the colors and ended up with the Spawn you see today. – Todd McFarlane."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN™ comic books

Includes Spawn #1 comic re-print with Spawn 77 black and white variant cover

Includes 5 weapons, 2 extra hands, display base and collectible art card

Includes redeemable McFARLANE TOYS™ DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE

Featured in SPAWN™-themed packaging

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ SPAWN™ figures

