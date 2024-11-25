Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: storm collectibles, street fighter

Exclusive Street Fighter 6 Zangief Revealed by Storm Collectibles

Big Bad Toy Store has unveiled their newest exclusive from Storm Collectibles as a new fighter arrives from Street Fighter 6

Article Summary Unveil Zangief's exclusive figure from Street Fighter 6 by Storm Collectibles, available at Big Bad Toy Store.

Known as the Red Cyclone, Zangief joins the iconic roster, delighting fans and collectors alike.

This highly detailed 1/12 scale figure includes 4 head sculpts, 8 hand pairs, and 2 Cyclone effects.

Set for Q2 2025 release, secure this essential addition to your Street Fighter collection for $99.99.

It is time to crush man's head between his thighs as Zangief has arrived at Big Bad Toy Store with a brand new and exclusive figure. In the Street Fighter series, Zangief is a towering Russian wrestler who is known for his strength, fierce fighting style, and deadly moves. Nicknamed the Red Cyclone, he was first introduced in the hit Capcom video game Street Fighter II back in 1991 and is a powerful grappler whose fighting style is based on real-life professional wrestling. In the game, he is a national hero for Russia, a symbol of pride for his country, and he has continued to be a repeating fighter in the Street Fighter games. He even made a delightful appearance in Disney Wreck-it-Ralph, bringing on a new generation of fans to pick up a controller.

Now, he is getting a new and exclusive figure from Storm Collectibles from his appearance in Street Fighter 6. Storm Collectibles does an incredible job bringing these fighters and Capcom's roster to life, and Zangeif is a welcome addition to the team. Collectors can capture his fury with an impressive figure that comes with swappable head sculpts along with eight pairs of hands and his infamous Spinning Cyclone effect. Collectors can find this release exclusive to Big Bad Toy Store for $99.99, and he is set for a Q2 2025 release.

BBTS Exclusive Street Fighter 6 Zangief – Storm Collectibles

"New Storm Collectibles Sold Exclusively in the USA by BBTS! From the popular Street Fighter 6 video game comes the Zangief 1/12 scale figure by Storm Collectibles! A colossal wrestler nicknamed the Red Cyclone, Zangief is dedicated to physical improvement and instructing his students. Be sure to add this figure to your collection!"

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Street Fighter 6 video game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Zangief figure

4 Head sculpts

8 Pairs of hands

2 Cyclone effects

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!