Deadpool Gets New Walmart Exclusive Diamond Select Statue

Your favorite Merc with the Mouth is back as Diamond Select Toys unveils their newest Marvel Gallery statue. Deadpool is ready for action as his on-screen performance comes right before your eyes. The statue will stand roughly 9.5" tall and will be exclusive to Walmart stores. The statue captures the opening sequence of Deadpool rights after the car wreckage. The design of this statue features movie-accurate detail, which can please both fans of the comic and the movies.

This statue is very well designed and captures the essence and the hilarity of the Merc with a Mouth. I hope to see more FOX X-Men movie statues in the future from Diamond Select as the fans are die-hard, and it would be great to see what they would do with each. The Deadpool Marvel Gallery Statue from Diamond Select Toys is not up for pre-order just yet. Releases dates and prices are unknown, but fans will be able to find him located here when live.

"Deadpool Gets a New Gallery Diorama at Walmart Stores! The Gallery Diorama line by Diamond Select Toys has been spotted in stores around the world, and fans have been snapping them up, due to their incredible detail and affordable price. But there's one movie that has not gotten the Gallery treatment, and one retailer where they have not gone… until now! Today, the first-ever Gallery Diorama based on the movie Deadpool is exclusively at Walmart! Depicting Deadpool leaping out of a flaming car wreck, sword in hand and bloody self-portrait on the ground, the diorama encapsulates the opening scene of the first Deadpool movie. Measuring approximately 9.5 inches tall, this dynamic sculpture is made from high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It was designed by Caesar and digitally sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. Available in the collectibles department of most Walmart stores, Deadpool comes packaged in a full-color window box."