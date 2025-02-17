Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Expand Your Star Wars Droid Factory Collection with the Easter R2-BNE

Step into the magic of Disney as they debut a new set of collectibles online including the R2-BNE Star Wars Droid Factory Figure

In 2012, Disney would take reintroduced the Droid Factory from Hasbro at the Disney Parks in Florida and California. This line allowed visitors to create and purchase their own custom astromech droid action figures. Fans could mix and match various interchangeable parts, including fun Disney-themed hats. Unlike Hasbro's The Legacy Collection, this line was a newly independent release that featured no branding from the company. By 2017, the Build-A-Droid line would expand to include protocol droids, which debuted at the Star Wars Celebration Orlando, continuing to capture the massive Star Wars catalog of droids. Since the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in 2019, the toy line has continued at Droid Depot.

This series introduced pre-assembled droids, event-exclusive astromechs, and plenty of holiday-themed figures. Christmas and Halloween droids are always a treat to see, but now Disney is adding Easter to that list with their newest Disney Parks release. R2-BNE has arrived for the Star Wars Droid Factory line, as R2-D2 gets a new pastel color scheme. This iconic astromech wears a new pink and blue deco with a fun bunny hat for the upcoming Spring holiday. It is nice to see more holiday droids coming to life, and this release will be perfect for Star Wars fan's Easter baskets. Collectors can snag up this release through ShopDisney and Disney Parks for $14.99.

R2-BNE Star Wars Droid Factory Figure

"The best buddy in the galaxy becomes some-bunny to love with this R2-BNE Star Wars Droid Factory Figure. Artoo's signature colors take on pastel hues and he wears an adorable pair of bunny ears, making him a stellar find in every Easter basket and the cutest way to celebrate the start of spring. Hippity-hoppity-beep-boop!"

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted droid figure

Articulated arms

Collect all the Disney Parks Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

